Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 781 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $170.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

