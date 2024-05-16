Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $274.56 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

