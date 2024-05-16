Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,374,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,251,000 after buying an additional 879,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,389,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,941,000 after acquiring an additional 539,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

