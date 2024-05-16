Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $322,000 in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.58% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QTOC opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

