Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Universal Display by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.