Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $252.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $189.96 and a 1 year high of $252.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.