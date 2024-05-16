Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

