Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

