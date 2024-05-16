Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 498,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

