CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$169,432.50 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

