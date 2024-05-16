CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

CEA Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.68. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

