Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $158.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.