Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50.

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

