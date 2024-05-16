Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
