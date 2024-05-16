CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after buying an additional 105,404 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,664,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

