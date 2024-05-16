Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 12th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE CG opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7145148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

