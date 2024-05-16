Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

