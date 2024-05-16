Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 78924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

