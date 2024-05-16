Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 78924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

