Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

CGAU stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

