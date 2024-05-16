Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE CTRI opened at $25.11 on Monday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 over the last three months.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

