Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 791,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 380,324 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

