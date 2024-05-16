CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$5.85 to C$8.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 116483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEU

Insider Activity

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 over the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.