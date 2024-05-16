Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 20th

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
CVR opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
