Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.25.

CHDN opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $145.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

