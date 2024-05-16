CIBC Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$6.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.56.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$877.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.96.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

