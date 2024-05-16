CIBC Raises Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$76.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.33.

CGY stock opened at C$58.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.99.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

