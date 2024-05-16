CIBC Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$38.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$35.76 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$35.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

