Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.
In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
