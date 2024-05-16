Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.32

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 9047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

