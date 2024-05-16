Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.