CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 31,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,158,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,587 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.12 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.