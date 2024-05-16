Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

CWEN stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,807,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

