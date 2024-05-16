CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Stock Up 0.1 %

CLPHY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

