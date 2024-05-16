CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
CLP Stock Up 0.1 %
CLPHY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.
CLP Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.