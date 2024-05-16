Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $951.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $850.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $831.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,030.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.