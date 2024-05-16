Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.