Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 93.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

