Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $4.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Compass traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1279880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.