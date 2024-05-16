Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 166.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNTX. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Context Therapeutics worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

See Also

