Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler Companies

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

CNTX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of Context Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

