Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.87. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

