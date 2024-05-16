Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Cooper-Standard Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.87. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.