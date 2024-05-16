Cormark Comments on Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of C$175.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. In other news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Insiders acquired 81,175 shares of company stock valued at $492,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

