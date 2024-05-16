Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$57.32 million during the quarter.

