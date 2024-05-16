Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.33.

Get Corpay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CPAY opened at $279.06 on Monday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.