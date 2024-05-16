Corro Pedro Del Sells 5,957 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corro Pedro Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Corro Pedro Del sold 1,086 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $13,705.32.

LAUR opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

