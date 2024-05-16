Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after buying an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

