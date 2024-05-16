Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

