Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.