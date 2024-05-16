Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Coupang by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

