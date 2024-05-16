Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $173,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.