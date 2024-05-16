Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crane traded as high as $147.24 and last traded at $146.94, with a volume of 30716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.31.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane
Crane Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crane Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crane
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.