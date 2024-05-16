Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crane traded as high as $147.24 and last traded at $146.94, with a volume of 30716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.31.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

